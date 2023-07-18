Owen Miller -- batting .243 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .280 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Miller has picked up a hit in 50 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.3% of his games this season, Miller has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 32.0% of his games this season (24 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .262 AVG .298 .333 OBP .314 .381 SLG .420 9 XBH 12 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 27/12 K/BB 27/4 6 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings