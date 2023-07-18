You can find player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Christian Yelich and other players on the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI (96 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He has a .283/.375/.469 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 16 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 at Reds Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 46 RBI (67 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .212/.294/.411 so far this season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (8-6) for his 20th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.39), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jul. 9 6.0 8 5 4 6 0 at Rays Jul. 4 7.1 5 1 1 12 1 at Cubs Jun. 28 5.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Braves Jun. 22 6.0 2 0 0 5 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 6.2 6 4 4 9 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 55 RBI (105 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.332/.476 on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI (105 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .303/.340/.431 on the year.

Stott has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 16 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

