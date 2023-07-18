On Tuesday, July 18 at 6:40 PM ET, Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (51-42) host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (52-42) in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park.

The Brewers are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Phillies (-210). The total for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (8-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Julio Teheran - MIL (2-3, 3.64 ERA)

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 6-4 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Phillies won each of the three games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (52.3%) in those contests.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Brewers had a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 1st Win NL Central -175 - 1st

