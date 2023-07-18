Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (51-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (52-42) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on July 18.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (8-6, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Julio Teheran (2-3, 3.64 ERA).

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have come away with 23 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (392 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule