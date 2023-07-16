The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .683 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .212.

Adames has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.3% of them.

In 16.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven home a run in 26 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 12% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 31 of 83 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .238 AVG .184 .303 OBP .282 .469 SLG .355 17 XBH 14 10 HR 6 26 RBI 20 45/16 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings