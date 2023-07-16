The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .619 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .272.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Contreras is batting .476 with one homer during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In 50 of 73 games this year (68.5%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 73), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 23 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.6% of his games this year (34 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .283 AVG .262 .370 OBP .338 .465 SLG .433 14 XBH 12 4 HR 6 16 RBI 17 22/17 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings