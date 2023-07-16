Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-2.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .238.
- In 24 of 50 games this year (48.0%) Tapia has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (22.0%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.160
|AVG
|.214
|.214
|OBP
|.421
|.280
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|10/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
