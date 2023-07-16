Owen Miller -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .283 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 50 of 74 games this season (67.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.0%).

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has driven in a run in 21 games this season (28.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.4%).

He has scored in 24 of 74 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .262 AVG .305 .333 OBP .323 .381 SLG .430 9 XBH 12 3 HR 2 13 RBI 12 27/12 K/BB 25/4 6 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings