Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on July 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 93 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .278/.370/.454 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has collected 66 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .212/.293/.413 so far this season.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Ben Lively Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Lively Stats
- Ben Lively (4-5) will take the mound for the Reds, his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- Lively has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Lively Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 20
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|10
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|6.2
|10
|7
|7
|8
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|7.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|3
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Steer Stats
- Steer has recorded 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.364/.470 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .245/.333/.403 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
