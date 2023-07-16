Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 93 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.370/.454 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has collected 66 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .212/.293/.413 so far this season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lively Stats

Ben Lively (4-5) will take the mound for the Reds, his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Lively has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 9 5.2 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 4.0 3 2 2 4 4 at Royals Jun. 14 5.2 10 2 2 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Adrian Houser's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.364/.470 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .245/.333/.403 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.