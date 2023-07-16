Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a six-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Brewers are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Reds (-135). The over/under for the matchup is set at 10.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -135 +110 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games. Milwaukee and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 9.3.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (51.2%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 13-13 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 93 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-21 25-21 23-19 28-23 37-26 14-16

