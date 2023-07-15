Willy Adames -- hitting .302 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .214 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Adames is batting .300 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Adames has had a hit in 46 of 82 games this season (56.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.5%).

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 82), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has an RBI in 26 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .238 AVG .188 .303 OBP .283 .469 SLG .362 17 XBH 14 10 HR 6 26 RBI 20 45/16 K/BB 44/18 1 SB 3

