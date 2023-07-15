Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames -- hitting .302 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .214 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
- Adames is batting .300 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Adames has had a hit in 46 of 82 games this season (56.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 82), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has an RBI in 26 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.238
|AVG
|.188
|.303
|OBP
|.283
|.469
|SLG
|.362
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|45/16
|K/BB
|44/18
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 2.38 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .192 to his opponents.
