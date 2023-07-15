Victor Caratini -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .257 with five home runs and 14 walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 19 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (44.1%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more.

In 12 games this season (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .216 AVG .290 .359 OBP .343 .392 SLG .387 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 16/10 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings