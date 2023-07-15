Held from July 13-16, Sam Burns is set to play in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

Sam Burns Insights

Burns has finished under par six times and scored 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Burns has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Burns has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 20 -7 279 0 17 0 4 $3.6M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Burns has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Burns has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At The Renaissance Club, the scoring average is higher at +2 per tournament.

The average course Burns has played in the past year has been 142 yards longer than the 7,237 yards The Renaissance Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +2.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 42nd percentile among all competitors.

Burns shot better than 67% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Burns recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Burns recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.6).

Burns' six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the field average (4.1).

At that most recent tournament, Burns' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 14 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Burns finished the U.S. Open registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Burns outperformed the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Burns Odds to Win: +5000

