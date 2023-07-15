How to Watch the Mets vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will try to take down Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mets vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets rank ninth in MLB play with 114 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- New York ranks 18th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.
- The Mets' .238 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- New York has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (405 total runs).
- The Mets rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Mets strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-best mark in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- New York has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.354).
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers' 150 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.
- Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Los Angeles has scored 500 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Dodgers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.
- Dodgers pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kodai Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Senga is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year.
- Senga will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (5-3) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.
- Gonsolin has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-0
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Ryne Nelson
|7/7/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Yu Darvish
|7/8/2023
|Padres
|L 3-1
|Away
|David Peterson
|Blake Snell
|7/9/2023
|Padres
|L 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Musgrove
|7/14/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Julio Urías
|7/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Bobby Miller
|7/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|-
|7/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|José Quintana
|-
|7/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|James Paxton
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/6/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Johan Oviedo
|7/7/2023
|Angels
|W 11-4
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Griffin Canning
|7/8/2023
|Angels
|W 10-5
|Home
|Alex Vesia
|Reid Detmers
|7/14/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Justin Verlander
|7/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Kodai Senga
|7/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Max Scherzer
|7/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Dean Kremer
|7/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Andrew Heaney
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.