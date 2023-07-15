The Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee is currently in fifth place with a score of -5.

Looking to place a wager on Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Lee has shot below par on three occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds played.

Lee has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

In his past five events, Lee has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -6 267 0 20 3 5 $3.6M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Lee's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 15th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Lee finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-70 course measures 7,237 yards this week, 217 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,297 yards, 60 yards longer than the 7,237-yard The Renaissance Club this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 40th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 26th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

Lee shot better than 35% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Lee shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Lee recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.6).

Lee had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last competition, Lee had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Lee ended the John Deere Classic registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Lee recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Lee Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

