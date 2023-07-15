The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will have Gabriela Ruffels in the field in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16, up against the par-71, 6,561-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Ruffels at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Gabriela Ruffels Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Ruffels has scored below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Ruffels has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In her past four events, Ruffels has had an average finish of 27th.

She has made the cut in three of her past four events.

In her past four events, Ruffels has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 29 +4 290 0 2 0 0 $136,576

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,561-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Ruffels has played in the past year has been six yards longer than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of +5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Ruffels' Last Time Out

Ruffels was in the 23rd percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ruffels was better than 68% of the field (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Ruffels shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ruffels had six bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.0).

Ruffels' five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (3.0).

At that last tournament, Ruffels posted a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Ruffels ended the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ruffels outperformed the field's average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Ruffels Odds to Win: +6600

