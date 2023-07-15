Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 92 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .447. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (51.1%), including 20 games with multiple runs (22.7%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.289
|AVG
|.267
|.382
|OBP
|.360
|.482
|SLG
|.412
|18
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|44/23
|K/BB
|38/23
|11
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (4-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 2.38 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .192 to his opponents.
