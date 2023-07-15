The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, in the game of a six-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 97 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Brewers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Milwaukee has scored 385 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.257 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Freddy Peralta (5-7) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 17 starts this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds W 1-0 Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds W 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds - Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away - Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away - Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves - Home - -

