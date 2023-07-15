Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 15.
The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (4-1) for the Reds and Freddy Peralta (5-7) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (50%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has a mark of 15-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (385 total runs).
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.05) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman
|July 7
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 8
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver
|July 9
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Wade Miley vs Ben Lively
|July 14
|@ Reds
|W 1-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 15
|@ Reds
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Andrew Abbott
|July 16
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|July 18
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|July 19
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Taijuan Walker
|July 21
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
