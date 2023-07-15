Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 15.

The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (4-1) for the Reds and Freddy Peralta (5-7) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (50%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a mark of 15-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (385 total runs).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.05) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule