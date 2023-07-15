How to Watch Women's 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Today: Live Stream and More - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's schedule at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open includes 12 matches in the qualifying qualification, including Katarina Zavatska (ranked No. 183) squaring off against Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (No. 428). How to watch, you ask? Go to ESPN for the live stream.
32nd Palermo Ladies Open Information
- Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 15
- Venue: Country Time Club
- Location: Palermo, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Today - July 15
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Cagla Buyukakcay vs. Mia Ristic
|Qualifying Qualification
|10:00 AM ET
|Andrea Gamiz vs. Sofya Lansere
|Qualifying Qualification
|10:00 AM ET
|Tatiana Prozorova vs. Angelica Moratelli
|Qualifying Qualification
|10:00 AM ET
|Kathinka von Deichmann vs. Suzan Lamens
|Qualifying Qualification
|11:15 AM ET
|Giada Di Paola vs. Francesca Curmi
|Qualifying Qualification
|11:15 AM ET
|Katarina Zavatska vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo
|Qualifying Qualification
|11:15 AM ET
|Stephanie Wagner vs. Martina Colmegna
|Qualifying Qualification
|12:30 PM ET
|Sada Nahimana vs. Aurora Zantedeschi
|Qualifying Qualification
|12:30 PM ET
|Hailey Baptiste vs. Dalila Spiteri
|Qualifying Qualification
|12:30 PM ET
|Zara Darken vs. Eva Vedder
|Qualifying Qualification
|1:45 PM ET
|Gaia Greco vs. Matilde Paoletti
|Qualifying Qualification
|1:45 PM ET
|Nuria Brancaccio vs. Quinn Gleason
|Qualifying Qualification
|1:45 PM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Zavatska vs. Andrianjafitrimo
- Through six tournaments this year, Zavatska is yet to win a title, and her record is 4-6.
- Through 10 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Zavatska has played 21.5 games per match and won 48.4% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zavatska has won 61.9% of her games on serve, and 28.3% on return.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
