Zizou Bergs 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad Odds
The field is dwindling at the Swiss Open Gstaad, with Zizou Bergs getting ready for a quarterfinal against Miomir Kecmanovic. Bergs is +1600 to win at Roy Emerson Arena.
Bergs at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 14-23
- Venue: Roy Emerson Arena
- Location: Gstaad, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Bergs' Next Match
Bergs will face Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 4:30 AM ET, after getting past Jurij Rodionov in the last round 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.
Bergs Stats
- Bergs is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 victory over No. 118-ranked Rodionov in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Bergs has not won any of his 10 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 10-11.
- Bergs has a match record of 2-4 on clay over the last 12 months.
- Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Bergs has played 21 matches and 21.2 games per match.
- On clay, Bergs has played six matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 19.3 games per match while winning 46.6% of games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Bergs has won 82.0% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.
- Bergs has claimed 72.7% of his service games on clay over the past year and 19.4% of his return games.
