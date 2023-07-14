Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Willy Adames is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .213 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
- Adames has recorded a hit in 45 of 81 games this year (55.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.238
|AVG
|.186
|.303
|OBP
|.284
|.469
|SLG
|.359
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|45/16
|K/BB
|43/18
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (4-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
