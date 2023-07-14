Friday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 7, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .255 with five home runs and 13 walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has driven home a run in 14 games this season (42.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.

He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .216 AVG .288 .359 OBP .333 .392 SLG .390 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 8 16/10 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings