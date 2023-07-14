Tyrone Taylor is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-3.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.206 AVG .122
.229 OBP .140
.265 SLG .220
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
13/1 K/BB 8/1
2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
