There are eight round of 16 matches on the docket in the Swiss Open Gstaad today at Roy Emerson Arena, including an intriguing matchup between world No. 131 Thiago Seyboth Wild and No. 178 Zizou Bergs.

Swiss Open Gstaad Info

Tournament: Swiss Open Gstaad

Swiss Open Gstaad Rounds: Round of 16, Qualifying Round Of 16

Round of 16, Qualifying Round Of 16 Date: July 15

July 15 TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Who will win the Swiss Open Gstaad?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Jurij Rodionov vs. Mika Brunold Round of 16 4:30 AM ET - - Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Ivan Gakhov Round of 16 4:30 AM ET - - Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Raul Brancaccio Round of 16 6:00 AM ET - - Facundo Bagnis vs. Kilian Feldbausch Round of 16 6:10 AM ET Bagnis (-450) Feldbausch (+300) Federico Gaio vs. Hamad Medjedovic Qualifying Round Of 16 7:45 AM ET Medjedovic (-275) Gaio (+195) Marco Trungelliti vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Qualifying Round Of 16 8:20 AM ET Tirante (-200) Trungelliti (+145) Otto Virtanen vs. Alexander Weis Qualifying Round Of 16 9:10 AM ET Virtanen (-175) Weis (+130) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Zizou Bergs Qualifying Round Of 16 9:20 AM ET Seyboth Wild (-185) Bergs (+135)

