Raimel Tapia is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati RedsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-2.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft

BSOH

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .238 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Tapia has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this year (24 of 50), with more than one hit five times (10.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 .256 AVG .214 .347 OBP .421 .372 SLG .429 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 5 RBI 1 11/6 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings