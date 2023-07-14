Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jesse Winker is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .200 with five doubles, a home run and 24 walks.
- Winker has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 54 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, Winker has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.131
|AVG
|.288
|.284
|OBP
|.377
|.190
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|13
|28/15
|K/BB
|18/9
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (4-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
