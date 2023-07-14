Christian Yelich is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 1-for-4 with a double.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (92) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Yelich is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Yelich has had a hit in 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.7%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.5%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (34.5%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.6%).

He has scored in 45 games this season (51.7%), including 20 multi-run games (23.0%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .289 AVG .273 .382 OBP .368 .482 SLG .422 18 XBH 14 6 HR 5 24 RBI 22 44/23 K/BB 37/23 11 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings