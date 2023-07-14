Brian Anderson returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati RedsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while hitting .229.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (49 of 84), with at least two hits 15 times (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven home a run in 24 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .247 AVG .211 .327 OBP .307 .427 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 51/16 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings