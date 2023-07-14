Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (7-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 36th, 1.137 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 46 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He's slashing .281/.375/.453 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 65 hits with 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .213/.294/.416 so far this year.

Adames heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.367/.477 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .250/.339/.411 slash line so far this year.

India brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with three walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

