There are four matches in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 (clay) round of 16 today, the most intriguing being No. 152-ranked Lukas Klein versus No. 72 Sebastian Ofner. All the action can be found via live stream.

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: July 13

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 13

Match Round Match Time Blaz Rola vs. Vit Kopriva Round of 16 5:00 AM ET Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic Round of 16 5:00 AM ET Jurij Rodionov vs. Nerman Fatic Round of 16 8:25 AM ET Lukas Klein vs. Sebastian Ofner Round of 16 11:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Klein vs. Ofner

Through seven tournaments so far this year, Klein has gone 6-7 and has not won a title.

Ofner, who holds an 11-5 record in five tournaments this year, has yet to clinch a tournament victory.

Through 13 matches so far this year (across all court types), Klein has played 23.9 games per match and won 48.9% of them.

In his five matches on clay this year, Klein has played an average of 21.2 games.

Klein has won 65% of his service games this year, and 29% of his return games.

Ofner has averaged 26.8 games per match in his 16 matches played so far this year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.6% of games.

Ofner averages 27.5 games per match and 10 games per set in 12 matches on clay courts this year.

Ofner has put together a service game winning percentage of 73.9% on all surfaces (113-for-153 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 28.6% (46-for-161 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Juan Manuel Cerundolo Alex Barrena 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 Round of 16 Elias Ymer Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6, 6-2 Round of 16 Thiago Monteiro Marco Trungelliti 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 16

