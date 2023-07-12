Ahead of a matchup with the Connecticut Sun (14-5), the Chicago Sky (8-11) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 12 at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky enter this contest after an 88-77 loss to the Dream on Sunday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal 0 1 0 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS

NBCS-BOS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is the Sky's top assist person (6.2 per game), and she averages 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fourth in the league.

Alanna Smith is the Sky's top rebounder (6.6 per game), and she posts 10 points and 1.9 assists.

The Sky receive 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Marina Mabrey.

Kahleah Copper is posting team highs in points (17 per game) and assists (1.8). And she is delivering 4.9 rebounds, making 44.6% of her shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Elizabeth Williams gets the Sky 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. She also posts 1 steal and 1.4 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Sky vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -3.5 159.5

