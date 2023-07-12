DeWanna Bonner takes the Connecticut Sun (14-5) into a matchup with the Chicago Sky (8-11) after scoring 28 points in a 92-84 victory over the Mystics. It's on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-BOS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 83 Sky 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Sky vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Chicago is 9-9-0 this year.

Out of 18 Chicago's games so far this year, eight have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sky Performance Insights

While the Sky rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 78 (second-worst), they rank sixth in the league with 81.7 points allowed per contest.

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA with 33.6 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 35.1 rebounds allowed per game.

The Sky are committing 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sky are fourth in the WNBA with 7.4 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

The Sky rank top-five this year in three-pointers allowed, currently best in the league with 6 threes ceded per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 32.5% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Chicago in 2023, 69.5% of them have been two-pointers (75.2% of the team's made baskets) and 30.5% have been from beyond the arc (24.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.