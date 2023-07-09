The Chicago Sky (8-10) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Atlanta Dream (9-8) on Sunday, July 9 at Wintrust Arena, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Dream beat the Sky 82-68 on Friday when they last played.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.0 2.4 3.8

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ and BSSE

MARQ and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams puts up a team-best 6.1 assists per contest. She is also averaging 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 42.0% from beyond the arc (seventh in WNBA) with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Alanna Smith posts a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 10.2 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor (ninth in WNBA).

Marina Mabrey averages 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in WNBA).

Kahleah Copper paces the Sky at 16.4 points per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Elizabeth Williams puts up 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Sky vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 166.5

