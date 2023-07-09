At Wintrust Arena on Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (9-8) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago Sky (8-10) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MARQ and BSSE.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MARQ and BSSE
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-1.5) 166.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-1.5) 166.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-1.5) 166.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sky (-1.5) 169.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Sky have put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dream have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • Chicago is 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Sky games have hit the over eight out of 17 times this season.
  • In the Dream's 16 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

