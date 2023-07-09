The Green Bay Packers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Packers games went over the point total.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 17th, surrendering 336.5 yards per game.

At home last year, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

As favorites, Green Bay was 5-6. When underdogs, the Packers were 3-3.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +5000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

