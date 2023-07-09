After hitting .185 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Ben Lively) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .197 with five doubles, a home run and 23 walks.

Winker has gotten at least one hit in 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), with more than one hit six times (11.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Winker has driven home a run in 12 games this year (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (26.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 22 .123 AVG .288 .276 OBP .377 .185 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 8 RBI 13 28/14 K/BB 18/9 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings