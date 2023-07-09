The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 91 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Yelich will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer during his last outings.

In 68.6% of his games this year (59 of 86), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (29.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 of 86 games this year, and more than once 20 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .290 AVG .273 .385 OBP .368 .481 SLG .422 17 XBH 14 6 HR 5 24 RBI 22 43/23 K/BB 37/23 11 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings