Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Miley Stats

Wade Miley (5-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 13th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Miley has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 4 5.0 9 4 4 4 2 at Mets Jun. 28 4.0 3 2 2 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 23 6.0 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 5.0 2 0 0 4 2 at Cardinals May. 16 1.2 1 1 1 0 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Wade Miley's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 91 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.376/.452 on the season.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 64 hits with 13 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .213/.294/.415 on the season.

Adames takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.371/.483 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

India Stats

Jonathan India has recorded 86 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .250/.340/.413 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.