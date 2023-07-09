Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games. Milwaukee and its opponent have finished above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.3.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 56.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (25-19).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 14-11 (56%).

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Milwaukee has played in 90 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-45-5).

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-21 23-21 22-19 26-23 35-26 13-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.