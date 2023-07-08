Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 43 of 79 games this year (54.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had an RBI in 25 games this year (31.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .232 AVG .186 .302 OBP .284 .430 SLG .359 14 XBH 13 8 HR 6 23 RBI 20 43/16 K/BB 43/18 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings