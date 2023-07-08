Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Raimel Tapia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .240 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 47.9% of his 48 games this season, Tapia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this year (22.9%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (16 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|.256
|AVG
|.214
|.347
|OBP
|.421
|.372
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|11/6
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Weaver (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.72 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.72, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
