Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- hitting .333 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .288 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Miller has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this year (47 of 70), with at least two hits 17 times (24.3%).
- He has homered in four games this season (5.7%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Miller has driven in a run in 20 games this season (28.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.7%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (32.9%), including four games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.267
|AVG
|.308
|.331
|OBP
|.328
|.392
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|11
|27/10
|K/BB
|23/4
|6
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.72, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
