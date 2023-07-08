When the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-40) match up at American Family Field on Saturday, July 8, Colin Rea will get the ball for the Brewers, while the Reds will send Luke Weaver to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-130). The game's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-2, 6.72 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 15-11 (winning 57.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have come away with 31 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 25 of 50 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) William Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.