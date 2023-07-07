Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .211 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Andrew Abbott) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .206.
- Adames has had a hit in 42 of 78 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 78), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had an RBI in 24 games this year (30.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.0%.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.226
|AVG
|.186
|.299
|OBP
|.284
|.404
|SLG
|.359
|12
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|20
|43/16
|K/BB
|43/18
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.88 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Abbott (4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 1.21 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .155 to opposing hitters.
