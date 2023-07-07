After batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

In 66.2% of his 68 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 68 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .272 AVG .241 .364 OBP .322 .465 SLG .391 13 XBH 10 4 HR 5 16 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings