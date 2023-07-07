Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, Victor Caratini (.484 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Cubs.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .252 with five home runs and 12 walks.
- Caratini has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has had at least one RBI in 40.6% of his games this year (13 of 32), with two or more RBI three times (9.4%).
- In 11 games this year (34.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.208
|AVG
|.288
|.350
|OBP
|.333
|.396
|SLG
|.390
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|14/9
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Abbott (4-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 1.21 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 7 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.21, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .155 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.