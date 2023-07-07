The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

In 47 of 81 games this year (58.0%) Anderson has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this season (29.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .245 AVG .211 .327 OBP .307 .424 SLG .317 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 49/15 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

