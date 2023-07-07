Player props can be found for Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (6-5) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 17 starts this season.

Burnes has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.135 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 8.0 2 0 0 9 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 89 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a .283/.378/.455 slash line so far this year.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .255/.342/.425 on the season.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.376/.494 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI (85 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.343/.418 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

