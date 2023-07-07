How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 93 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .373 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 29th in the majors with a .229 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (371 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in baseball.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Brewers average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.267).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- Burnes is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year.
- Burnes will try to continue a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
|7/4/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
|7/6/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Marcus Stroman
|7/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Luke Weaver
|7/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Ben Lively
|7/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
